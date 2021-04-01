Daetwyler Announces New Relationship with High-Performance Anilox Brand

Sandon Global Products to Deliver Industry-Leading Quality, Flexibility, and Performance for Daetwyler Customers

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / In a move designed to provide even more industry-leading insight and comprehensive print-performance solutions to companies operating in flexographic printing, Daetwyler USA has announced a new partnership for top-quality anilox rollers and sleeves. Sandon Global is a recognized international brand specializing in the manufacturer of anilox rolls and sleeves, and headquartered in Runcorn, England. Under the agreement, Daetwyler will provide sales, marketing, distribution, and after-sales services support for Sandon Global' s wide range of anilox technologies.

"Our approach to superior print results has always been to provide our customers with 360-degree solutions. While Daetwyler is typically known for our high-quality doctor blades, our depth of expertise involves all ink transfer technologies - including anilox products," said (David Young, President) for Daetwyler USA. "Flawless printing requires excellent quality from every component of the printing system. Sandon Global not only provides such quality, but continues to push forward through a tireless commitment to innovation, a philosophy we share at Daetwyler. The coming together of these two brands matches the best anilox products in the industry with the best doctor blades in the industry, the result of which is unmatched print performance."

Among the benefits that Daetwyler customers should expect from this new partnership are:

Wider selection of engraving patterns to suit all flexo print and coating applications on a variety of substrates

In-House manufacturing of lightweight cores with stainless-steel end rings / caps to Sandon Global's own design and production standard

Ability to accept custom engraving orders

Sizing for both imperial and metric measurement rollers and sleeves

Specialty engravings for litho, gravure, and flexo coating applications

High-precision surface polish to preserve cell volume and extend doctor blade life

"The Daetwyler name is one that is known for superior customer service and knowledgeable technical insight," said Richard Millington, Managing Director with Sandon Global. "That reputation is what makes Daetwyler such a strong match for bringing the performance of our brand to The U.S. market. We look forward to serving many clients together in the future.

For more information about the Sandon Global product line available through Daetwyler USA, please visit https://www.daetwyler-usa.com/anilox.

About Daetwyler USA

Max Daetwyler, Inc. was founded in 1943 in Switzerland and expanded into the United States in 1975 to support the North American market. Today, we are a leading worldwide supplier of Doctor Blades and other pressroom products for the printing industry. For more information please visit http://www.daetwyler-usa.com.

About Sandon Global

Founded in 2004 Sandon Global designs and manufactures laser-engraved anilox rolls and sleeves and supplies narrow- and wide-web flexographic printers worldwide. Exporting to 67 countries and ISO 9001 accredited, we pride ourselves on innovation. Developing the latest generation in anilox engravings and supplying a range of ancillary products including sleeve covers, ultrasonic cleaning equipment and sleeve storage. Acknowledged by the industry as a leading brand in the flexographic market we have received numerous industry and national awards. Including;

KTP "Future Innovator" award 2020

EFIA Silver Award "Supplier of the Year" 2020

UK Halton Chamber Business Of The Year and Manufacturer Of The Year 2019

EFIA Gold Award "Supplier of the Year" 2019

EFIA Gold Award "Supplier of the Year" 2018

British Chambers of Commerce SME National Award 2017

EFIA Gold Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2017

Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade 2016

EFIA Gold Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2016

EFIA Gold Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2015

EFIA Gold Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2014

EFIA Gold Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2011

EFIA Silver Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2013

EFIA Silver Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2010

EFIA Silver Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2009

EFIA Silver Award 'Supplier of the Year' 2008

