Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index to be Featured on CNBC for 11th Consecutive Month

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading AI-powered hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, is pleased to announce its Chairman and CEO, Evan Sohn, will present the results of the Company's Recruiter Index® for March 2021 live on CNBC this Thursday, April 1, on "The Exchange," which airs 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The Recruiter Index® is a survey of the Recruiter.com recruiter network, which is comprised of more than 27,750 small and independent recruiters. It has a successful track record of forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on recruiters' sentiment.

"We are generating a wealth of data across the business landscape as our network continues to grow, providing strong insight into areas of the economy that show the most growth potential. I am excited to again share the latest results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is disrupting the $120 billion recruiting and staffing industry by combining an AI and Video hiring platform with the world's largest network of over 27,750 small and independent recruiters. Businesses of all sizes recruit talent faster using the Recruiter.com platform, which is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated improvements of the job market over the short and long term, expected improvement of the job requirement loads in the next 30 days, expected robust recoveries in the healthcare, construction and education segments, and the anticipated increase in demand in the aviation / aerospace segment and the arts / music / journalism segment.

