Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) (OTCQB: OILCF) ("Permex" or the "Company") today announced the official launch of its new investor relations website dedicated to providing timely company information to current and prospective investors. To access the new site, visit Permex's Website at www.permexpetroleum.com, and click on the "Investor Relations" tab directly located at the top right of the homepage.

"The recent pandemic that we have all gone through has certainly changed the way investors and company management communicate with each other," said Mehran Ehsan, President and CEO for Permex Petroleum. " Permex's business is evolving rapidly, and this new platform enables us to provide our investors with both timely updates and historical perspective at a click of a mouse."

This new service provides investors with greatly enhanced online access to the company's annual reports, filings and analyst presentations, as well as detailed financial and operating data. Investors can also review historical stock price and dividend information, and sign up to be notified of new postings on the site. In addition , a direct link to the Company's transfer agent is provided

