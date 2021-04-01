Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) ("DelphX") is pleased to announce the appointment of blockchain industry expert Anne Connelly to its Strategic Advisory Committee. As the Company advances its structured product initiative the integration of blockchain technology will be a key ingredient to its alternative trading system development and launch.

Anne is Faculty at Singularity University in Silicon Valley and at Boston University's Questrom School of Business. She has been an active part of the global blockchain community since 2012 and is the co-author of "Bitcoin and the Future of Fundraising". She previously worked with Doctors Without Borders Canada in Central Africa and served on their board of directors. She has a Bachelor of Life Sciences from Queen's University, an MBA from McMaster University, and is certified in Disruptive Strategy from Harvard Business School. She was honored as one of CBC's 12 Young Leaders Changing Canada and one of the Fifty Most Inspirational Women in Technology in Canada.

"As has always been a goal for the Company, the incorporation of our proprietary structured products onto an alternative trading system will allow both dealers and buyside a platform for easy access. This platform will be a regulated exchange for CPO and CRN, and blockchain technology is an ideal foundation, allowing great transparency, immutability and ease of user experience," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "Having a blockchain industry expert like Anne on our advisory board is a big win for the Company as her experience and intellectual contribution to our development will be on point with the latest technology within the blockchain community."

Also, the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 19,000 stock options (the "Options") to an eligible participant under its stock option plan (the "Plan"). The options vest immediately and are exercisable for common shares of DelphX at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, all in accordance with the Plan.

Subsequent to this grant, DelphX has 9,660,000 options outstanding and a further 654 common shares are reserved for issuance upon the exercise of options that may be granted pursuant to the Plan.

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on bringing new and exciting alternatives to structured product and credit markets. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX platform will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Covered Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities; and,

Covered Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of a single underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs will be collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

For more information about DelphX, please visit www.delphx.com.

