Second drill has been added to accelerate Phase One drilling

Deep drilling program has produced 2,700 m of drill core to date

Drill core is presently being logged and sampled

Detailed airborne drone-based magnetics survey just completed

Begun surface work at historic near-surface target

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has begun an extensive integrated exploration program at its 100% controlled, royalty-free flagship and patented Tombill Main Group property within the Geraldton Gold Camp.



Exploration and Drilling Plan Highlights

The first Phase One diamond drill hole, TB-21-001, has been completed to a down hole depth of 1,219 m. Drill core is presently being logged and sampled. A wedge "daughter hole," TB-21-001A, was started at a downhole depth of 500 m and is responding well with directional wedging. Such wedge drilling has been utilized successfully at the Hardrock deposit immediately east of Tombill Main Group.

A second drill has been added to the deep-drilling campaign as per plans to accelerate the Phase One drilling. Drilling has begun on hole TB-21-002 which is currently at a down hole depth of 750 m and is on track to intersect target. (See Figure 1, where the background shows the well-known local landmark, the MacLeod #2 Headframe that is in the middle of Hardrock's proposed open pit)

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Magnetometer Survey ("UAV-MAG Survey") has been completed on the Tombill Main Group. Tombill's geological personnel have identified cross-cutting features associated with refolded lithologies and structures. These new targets are being added to the near-surface exploration campaign: (See Figure 2)

Eight surface targets were defined, including the past producing Talmora Mine,

This campaign is the first conducted at historic near-surface targets utilizing modern exploration techniques.

Areas of near-surface targets are being accessed with bulldozer trails in preparation for stripping of overburden, allowing detailed mapping and channel sampling:

Tombill is continually utilizing a Bayesian ranking system to target as more data is acquired,

The goal of the current surface campaign is to identify near-surface targets down to 300 m depth to be tested by future drilling.





Figure 1: Aerial photo of drill at Tombill, looking east, March 2021.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/79200_fig1-otig.JPG





Figure 2: A 3D map of deep drill hole traces with new drone magnetics survey, NE part of the property.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/79200_fig2-orig.JPG

Deep Drilling Program

The Phase One drill plan is comprised of a 15 drill hole (5 hub-holes + 10 daughter holes) campaign encompassing approximately 16,000 m.

The deep drilling program is focused on delineating extension and continuity from the neighbouring Hardrock Project's east to west resource plunge, especially the F Zone where their westernmost drill hole, MM170, encountered 18.49 g/t over 20.5 m. All mineralized zones at Hardrock continue onto Tombill Main Group's property.

The Phase Two drill plan is comprised of a 63 drill hole campaign encompassing approximately 70,000 m. This program is contingent on the success of Phase One drilling.

Near-Surface Program

Past producers and explorers at Tombill did not emphasize the search for open-pittable low grade gold resources. This strategy was successful at the adjacent Hardrock property, resulting in the delineation of 5.5 million ounces of Proven and Probable reserves, 2.6 million ounces of Measured and Indicated resources, and 3.4 million ounces Inferred resources1, associated with past-producing mines and the identification of 17 separate gold zones. Tombill geologists are presently:

Conducting 3D modelling and interpretation of historical geologic data coupled with detailed drone magnetic data,

Putting in bulldozer trails to open access to near-surface targets in preparation for stripping of overburden.

Upon opening surface exposures at these targets, the focus will be on:

Conducting detailed mapping and sampling of stripped areas, and reconciling magnetics interpretation with observations of zone extensions and plunges,

Continual ranking of targets using a Bayesian system for the selection of future drill targets.





Figure 3: Tombill Main Group Exploration and Drilling Program



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/79200_fig3-orig.JPG

1 Equinox Company Presentation (March 2021)



Qualified Person

Glen Kuntz, P.Geo, of Nordmin Engineering Ltd., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

The Company cautions that its Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information concerning the Hardrock Project and that this information is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Tombill Main Group.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore Camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill Main Group claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Adam Horne

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: adam@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2351

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

