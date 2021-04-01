SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announced Joe Fox as President, effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Fox assumes the role from Inese Lowenstein, who led SCIEX for four years. Ms. Lowenstein has been appointed Senior Talent Advisor at Danaher, responsible for new President coaching, DBS immersion tool development and advising on a variety of diversity and inclusion initiatives.

As President, Ms. Lowenstein accelerated innovation, enhanced commercial execution, and strengthened the presence of SCIEX in the biopharma space. It is with relentless dedication to customers that SCIEX brings exciting innovations to market and continues to drive what is possible with mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis.

"It has been a true privilege to work along-side all the amazing associates we have at SCIEX. I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team, by maintaining a steadfast commitment to developing innovative solutions that enable our customers in their quest to protect human safety and wellness," said Ms. Lowenstein. "With Joe and the entire leadership team at the helm, I am confident the future for SCIEX is bright."

Mr. Fox and the SCIEX leadership team will build on the strong momentum the company has achieved over the past four years. He will focus on extending the company's leadership in quantitative LC-MS, and oversee the launch of innovative technologies later this year.

"Thanks to Inese and the entire team we are in a privileged position throughout the organization. Our passion for customers will continue, as will our commitment to deepening and diversifying our portfolio to better serve their needs," said Mr. Fox. "The Power of Precision is both our mission and promise to customers. We will continue to advance analytical life science capabilities, and deepen and diversify our portfolio to empower them."

Mr. Fox joined SCIEX in 2011 and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and DBS management in each of his roles. Most recently, as Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Service, Mr. Fox led and inspired a global commercial workforce across the Americas, EMEAI and JAPAC. His passion for employee engagement and empowerment will continue as President of SCIEX.

"Our innovation and dedication to service is our foundation, which is only possible due to our team of dedicated associates," added Mr. Fox. "We will continue to establish SCIEX as a destination for the industry's best talent, and will renew investment to ensure this remains the case. The SCIEX journey is just beginning!"

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media, SCIEX

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484