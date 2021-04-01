Frequency therapy devices pioneer releases Somavedic Medic Sky, a premium device that harmonizes the negative effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF), geopathic stress, and technology pollution

Somavedic Technologies, a pioneer in frequency therapy devices, today announced major company milestones including the release of Somavedic Medic Sky, its newest top-of-the-range frequency therapy device that eliminates the negative effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF), geopathic stress, and technology pollution on one's body. Since its launch in 2011, Somavedic has sold more than 50,000 devices in 42 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005280/en/

Somavedic launches Somavedic Medic Sky, a powerful frequency therapy device for EMF radiation protection. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2020, Somavedic increased its sales by 1,000 percent. A confluence of trends including the magnification of man-made Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) radiation, reported to be up to a billion billion times higher than 100 years ago, exacerbated by the continued rollout of 5G networks and the growth of biohacking in the health and wellness industry are driving the company's growth.

Additionally, Somavedic's unique integrative approach to Eastern wellness and Western technology that created powerful and visually stunning therapy devices that improve sleep, focus, energy, and well-being, is a contributing factor to its meteoric growth in the health and wellness sector. Handcrafted with the highest quality hand-blown glass in Czech Republic's famous Crystal Valley, these devices contain a distinct blend of precious and semi-precious stones, metals, and proprietary technology, and have been tested and verified by experts in the field of natural sciences and diagnostic therapists.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating Somavedic's 10th anniversary and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the tens of thousands of users who have embraced our therapy devices," said Juraj Kocar, CEO of Somavedic. "People are seeking healthy solutions in a world increasingly exposed to potentially harmful EMFs that can affect their health, mood, sleep, and concentration. In 10 years, we have expanded to more than 40 countries and have developed a range of therapy devices, including the Somavedic Sky, that are helping people live happier and healthier lives. We look forward to the next 10 years!"

Somavedic Medic Sky

Somavedic Medic Sky, which debuted at Techfluence, is the newest model of the company's family of frequency therapy devices. This device is designed for use in dense urban environments in apartments and homes in larger cities, yoga studios, small offices, health facilities, and rehabilitation centers. Benefits and features include:

Elimination of EMF, geopathic zones, and free radicals.

Inner silver coating emits a more powerful frequency containing minerals, crystals and precious stones including gold, argentum, palladium, copper, and zinc.

Tested and certified by the International Association for Electrosmog Research (IGEF),

Like all Somavedic products, Sky creates a 360-degree coherent "protective" bubble with a radius of 100 feet in all directions, plastic free, and scientifically confirmed to provide positive effects on the cardiovascular and nervous system, improve sleep and sense of well-being, and speed up the regeneration process of our cells in an EMF environment.

About Somavedic Technologies

Founded in 2011, Somavedic Technologies is a pioneer and creator of frequency therapy devices that combines an Eastern approach to wellness with Western technology to help improve users' health, energy, and well-being. Handcrafted with the highest quality hand-blown glass in the famous Crystal Valley of the Czech Republic, Somavedic devices contain a unique blend of precious and semi-precious stones, metals, and proprietary technology that harmonize the negative effects of electromagnetic fields (EMF), geopathic stress and technology pollution on one's body. Designed on the principle of controlled release of energy from minerals and developed from research on human cellular health, Somavedic's field covers 100 feet in all directions and its users are experiencing improved sleep, mental clarity, and improved energy levels. Co-headquartered in San Francisco and Prague, Somavedic Technologies has shipped more than 50,000 devices to 42 countries worldwide, including its flagship product Somavedic Amber. For more information, please visit: www.somavedic.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005280/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

mary@skc-pr.com

+1 415-218-3627



Sharon Sim

SKC, Inc.

sharon@skc-pr.com

(415) 420-1889