Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868730 ISIN: NL0000334118 Ticker-Symbol: AVS 
Tradegate
01.04.21
16:14 Uhr
258,40 Euro
+6,10
+2,42 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASM INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
257,70258,6016:21
258,10258,2016:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2021 | 15:05
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2021 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST


Almere, The Netherlands
April 1, 2021

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report operating results for the 2021 first quarter (which ended on March 31, 2021) at approximately:

  • 18:00 p.m. Continental European Time - Tuesday, April 20, 2021
  • 12:00 p.m. US Eastern Time - Tuesday, April 20, 2021


ASM International will furthermore host an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday,
April 21, 2021, at 14:00 p.m. Continental European Time (8:00 a.m. - US Eastern Time).

The teleconference dial-in numbers are as follows:

·United States: +1 646 7413 167
·International +44 (0) 8444 819 752
·The Netherlands: +31 (0)20 79 566 14
·Access Code: 6352838


A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability,changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20210401 - Availability and timing of Q1 2021 conference call and webcast (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a6499cf9-ece0-46f8-a182-1ebdab717d21)

ASM INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.