Security First International Holdings, Inc.: ViRiZ Augmented Reality Mobile Game Launches Virtual Easter Egg Treasure Hunt on the Waze Navigation App - No Fooling!

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Security First International Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) ("Security First International Holdings, Inc." or the "Company"), a technology incubator and holding company, today announced the launch of ViRiZ Go, a location-based mobile game, to the WAZE community.



Virtual Easter Egg Hunt with ViRiZ Go

ViRiZ Go is an augmented reality mobile game that utilizes GPS data to place virtual 3D objects at desired locations for discovery by users through ViRiZ virtual camera technology. The game is web-based and does not require any download or installation and works with all major mobile browsers and operating systems. To find the 3D Objects simply search VIRIZ Go to find the Treasure discovery. Once you get to the location, the treasure shows up on your camera screen and you capture it for the prize.

This Easter Sunday the 3D objects will be Virtual Easter Eggs that will be placed at key locations found on WAZE, Once the gamer captures the egg, they will share a screenshot with VIRIZ GO on Instagram and be rewarded a virtual treasure.

The mobile game utilizes the WAZE navigation app for object discovery. Users of the WAZE app can now locate and capture objects through WAZE search or navigation using the ViRiZ virtual camera. The WAZE community currently has 143 million active users globally, with 420,000 volunteers helping to update maps monthly.

Augmented reality gaming (AR gaming) is the integration of game visual and audio content with the user's environment in real-time. AR games are typically played on devices like smartphones, tablets, and portable gaming systems.

The global augmented reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global augmented reality gaming market will reach a value of US$ 28.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.80% during 2021-2026.

ViRiZ Go is positioned to be a leader in location-based AR gaming. https://viriz.me/ar

About Security First International Holdings, Inc.

Security First International Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:SCFR) is a technology incubator and accelerator for early-stage web and mobile projects providing vision validation, to product definition, design, and delivery.

CONTACT:

Security First International Holdings, Inc.

Stacey Bender

sbender@bendergrouppr.com

(973) 650-1218

SOURCE: Security First International Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638548/ViRiZ-Augmented-Reality-Mobile-Game-Launches-Virtual-Easter-Egg-Treasure-Hunt-on-the-Waze-Navigation-App--No-Fooling