Experienced senior leader joins executive team to lead the global marketing organization

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW), a leader in IoT, integration, API management and business transformation software, today announced the appointment of Dawn Colossi as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 25 years of digital marketing experience, Colossi brings a wealth of experience in driving award-winning digital marketing programs for high-growth companies.

Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Dawn at this exciting time as we step into the acceleration phase of our transformation journey. Dawn's proven track record in leading major digital transformations will be an asset to bolster our shift to a subscription and SaaS business growth. We are confident that under her leadership, we will further our goals to build brand equity in North America."

Colossi recently held the Chief Marketing Officer position at FocusVision, a private equity-owned software company that provides market research technology. She has also held a number of senior-level positions at various technology companies, including Commvault as Senior Director of Worldwide Digital Marketing and Brand Strategy as well as other technology companies such as Veritas, Quest Software and Infragistics.

Dawn Colossi said: "I am delighted to be joining Software AG at this phase of its transformation journey. I am looking forward to helping the business continue to reach a new client base of digitally savvy customers. With a visionary leadership team dedicated to customers and growing the company, I cannot wait to join Software AG and tell our story."

Based outside of New York City, Colossi will report directly to the CEO.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration APIs, IoT analytics and business IT transformation. Software AG's products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,700 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005129/en/

Contacts:

Software AG Media

Lisa Coulouris

E: lisa.coulouris@softwareag.com

T: 617.413.7062