Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRTZ ISIN: LU1598757687 Ticker-Symbol: ARRD 
Xetra
01.04.21
16:09 Uhr
24,700 Euro
+0,010
+0,04 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
AEX
IBEX-35
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCELORMITTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,63024,66016:24
24,64024,65016:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2021 | 15:17
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ArcelorMittal S.A.: Société Générale SA shareholding notification

01 April 2021, 15:15 CET

ArcelorMittal ('the Company') announces that Société Générale SA has notified it on 31 March 2021 of an increase from 4.97% to 5.23% on 26 March 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's OAM electronic database on www.bourse.luand on the Company's website, corporate.arcelormittal.com under 'Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure'.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law') in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.


ARCELORMITTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.