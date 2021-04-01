Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC Pink: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB) ("Nano One" or the "Company"), a technology company with a patented and scalable industrial process for the production of low cost, high performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, today is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal financing (the "Offering").

The Company issued a total of 5,405,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at an offering price of $5.35 per Common Share (the "Issue Price"), which included 705,000 Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option, in full, for gross proceeds of approximately $28.9 million.

The Common Shares were offered on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc. and Roth Canada, ULC (the "Lead Underwriters") and Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc. (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters").

In connection with the Offering the Company paid the Underwriters a cash fee of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering and issued to the Underwriters 324,299 non-transferable compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 6% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Offering. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 12 months following closing, expiring April 1, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing research and development, pilot plant expansion, business development and strategic initiatives with partners and collaborators and for general corporate purposes.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp. ("Nano One") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high-performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage, consumer electronics and next generation batteries. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium-ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One has built a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production and to optimize its technology across a range of materials. This pilot plant program is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

Company Contact:

Paul Guedes

info@nanoone.ca

(604) 420-2041

Media Contact:

Lisa Nash

Antenna Group for Nano One

nanoone@antennagroup.com

(646) 883-4296

