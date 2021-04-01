DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Marudai Food Co. Ltd. / Home Member State

Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.04.2021 / 15:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Marudai Food Co., Ltd., Osaka (Japan), announces according to Section 5 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act), that Germany is its home member state in all jurisdictions within the European Union. Marudai Food Co., Ltd. is a limited company with its registered seat in Osaka, Japan. The Company's shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

