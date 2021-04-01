DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Marudai Food Co. Ltd.
/ Home Member State
Marudai Food Co., Ltd.: Publication of Home Member State according to Section 5 WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Marudai Food Co., Ltd. is a limited company with its registered seat in Osaka, Japan. The Company's shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marudai Food Co. Ltd.
|21-3 Midoricho Takatsuki City
|569-8577 Osaka
|Japan
