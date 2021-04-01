Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Integrates Theta Network to Launch Exclusive Theta-Powered Channels on CONtv.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Theta Labs, the leading decentralized video delivery network, is partnering with Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), one of the leading American media and digital entertainment companies. The collaboration will see Cinedigm integrate the native Theta peer-to-peer streaming technology, blockchain protocol and Theta Fuel (TFUEL) micropayments on its CONtv Anime branded channel page. It allows visitors to CONtv to view its large library of anime, sci-fi, horror and cult shows and films directly using Theta's fully decentralized technology and protocol.

Cinedigm's owned and operated streaming channel CONtv Anime is one of the leading destinations for anime fans with a wide range of iconic anime series & movies, including cyberpunk, supernatural tales, gripping dramas and epic fantasy adventures. Consumer interest in premium content remains strong within the OTT ad-supported space as traditional cable and satellite services continue to lose subscribers seeking low-cost alternatives and new options for their entertainment needs.

"We're thrilled to integrate Theta network peer-to-peer streaming infrastructure to power our 24x7 live channels on CONtv.com, letting our user base experience the benefits of Theta decentralized streaming," said Tony Huidor, SVP, Products & Technology and General Manager of Digital Networks at Cinedigm. "We view this as a strategic long-term opportunity, a key differentiator in the industry and we believe it will contribute to sustained viewer growth and engagement in the premium OTT segment."

The integration on Cinedigm's site follows a similar recent integration of the Theta technology on the World Poker Tour, Shout! Factory, GFUEL and other platforms, further driving adoption of Theta's ground-breaking blockchain-powered decentralized video delivery infrastructure.

Theta integration allows leading entertainment and streaming platforms like Cinedigm to lower their video delivery CDN costs by 50% or more, while increasing user engagement, viewing times and monetization. Users in return can earn FUEL rewards for sharing video content utilizing their excess bandwidth and computing resources. Theta blockchain's innovative approach enables fans to earn as much as $10-$15/month simply by watching their favorite content on their browser with no download required.

"We're continuing to drive rapid adoption of our patented decentralized video streaming technology in the high-growth digital media and entertainment industry," said Mitch Liu, CEO and co-founder of Theta Labs. "We welcome Cinedigm to the Theta family to further expand the Theta network reach to millions of consumers worldwide. This along with Theta's Edge network of over 30,000 global nodes and validator partners including Google, Samsung and Sony will transform and shape the future of digital media."

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

ABOUT THETA

Theta Labs pioneered Theta Network, the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain technology, and THETA.tv, the next generation decentralized live streaming platform. Theta infrastructure enables existing video platforms to drive incremental revenues and reduce content delivery CDN costs while end-users are rewarded for sharing their bandwidth to relay video on a peer-to-peer basis on any PC, mobile, Smart TV and IoT device.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance program is led by global leaders including Google, Samsung, Sony Europe, Binance, Blockchain Ventures, and gumi. THETA.tv, the first application built on the Theta Network, leverages its existing user base of millions of esports viewers to seed the Theta P2P mesh network along with content partnerships with Lionsgate, MGM Studios, CONtv, NASA, and others. Video platform partners include World Poker Tour, Cinedigm, Samsung VR, GameTalkTalk, MovieBloc, Ultra, GFUEL and other OTT media, entertainment, peer-to-peer live streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, media investors BDMI Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, CAA Creative Artists Agency, and traditional Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org.

