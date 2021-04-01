Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND); (OTCQB:PNDHF); (FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announces that on March 31, 2021 it granted an aggregate of 1,495,000, stock options (the "Options") to eligible executives, employees and consultants under the Corporation's existing stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.62 per share. The closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 30, 2021 was $0.62. The Options have a term of 3 years and vest as to one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and the balance on the second anniversary of the date of grant.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

