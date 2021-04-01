Aviatrix Continues to Attract Elite Cloud Networking Talent

Aviatrix, the cloud network platform, today announced that Brad Hedlund has joined as a Principal Solutions Architect. Prior to joining Aviatrix, Hedlund held principal technical positions for some of the world's biggest IT infrastructure brands including AWS, VMware NSX, and Cisco. As the latest addition to the company's distinguished Solutions Architecture and Engineering team, Brad joins a growing group of top industry talent, including James Devine, the former AWS networking expert and co-author of "AWS Certified Advanced Networking Study Guide," who have decided Aviatrix is the place to be for the industry's rapid transformation to cloud networking.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Aviatrix," stated Brad Hedlund, Principal Solutions Architect at Aviatrix. "I've seen the market shift over the last two years and it's no longer a single cloud world. Enterprise requirements for multi-cloud networking, security, and operational visibility have gone well beyond the basic services offered by any single cloud provider, and Aviatrix has a proven solution that is way ahead of anything I have seen out there. I wish I had joined sooner!"

Hedlund is well-known in the networking industry, considered by many as a premier technical resource and influencer. He is an expert in networking, data center infrastructure, with deep knowledge in both private and public clouds. Brad often speaks at industry conferences and hosts his own blog, which offers valuable content focusing on networking topics such as, Cisco UCS, data center networking architectures, VMware NSX, and more.

"Brad is a super addition to Aviatrix. His experience, knowledge, and industry recognition will play a valuable role as we continue to enable enterprises on their cloud networking journeys," said Nauman Mustafa, Vice President Solutions Engineering, at Aviatrix. "Brad was at Cisco at the right time. He went to VMware NSX at the right time. And then six years ago, he went to learn cloud at AWS at the right time. Now, he's going to the multi-cloud networking leader Aviatrix, at the right time too."

