Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc

Further to the announcement on 17 March 2021 of the launch of the simplified mandatory offer for the remaining share capital of Sofibus Patrimoine ("Sofibus" or "the Company") (the "Offer"), initiated by its subsidiary SEGRO France SA, SEGRO plc ("SEGRO") (LSE: SGRO, EPA: SGRO) is pleased to report that the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) announced that a total of 10,092 Ordinary Shares were tendered under the Offer as at the closing date on 31 March 2021. As a result, SEGRO France SA now owns 96.73 per cent of the share capital of Sofibus.

In accordance with the terms of its Offer, SEGRO France SA will implement a squeeze-out procedure to acquire the Sofibus shares not tendered to the Offer and to delist the Company from Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005559/en/

Contacts:

Penny Thomas

Interim Head of Secretariat

020 7451 9077