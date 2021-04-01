WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 1
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|496,350
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
THE AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|275,061
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|125,591
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|JOSEPH SCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|140,366
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|169,435
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|STEPHANIE COX
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 209,018
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|AWARD OF CONDITIONAL SHARES UNDER THE TERMS OF THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN ("LTP") SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS FOR THE PERIOD 2021-2023 AND ADJUSTMENT OF VESTING OUTCOMES BY THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, IF APPLICABLE.
80% OF THE TOTAL AWARD IS EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2024 WITH THE REMAINING 20% EXERCISABLE NO EARLIER THAN FEBRUARY 2026
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 122,164
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-04-01
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE