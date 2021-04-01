Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
Stuttgart
01.04.21
08:18 Uhr
6,850 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020 
01-Apr-2021 / 16:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
01.04.2021 
 
NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020 
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP; MOEX: NMTP) publishes its consolidated financial results for the 12 months of 2020 prepared in 
accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 
 
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 totaled 110.6 mln. tons, including 87.8 mln. tons 
of liquid and 22.8 mln. tons of dry cargo, which is 31.9, 26.6 and 5.3 mln. tons down year-on-year, respectively. The 
cargo turnover was mainly impacted by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to COVID-19 pandemic and 
implementation of the OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production. 
 
Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 totaled USD 632,3 mln., which is USD 234,1 mln. (or 27%) 
less compared to the 12 months of 2019. The factors that affected the revenue are identical to those that had an impact 
on the cargo turnover. 
 
EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 425,8 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 
2020 stood at USD 190,6 mln. The Group's net debt increased by USD 24,4 mln. on the back of lower free cash balances 
due to significant dividend payments in 2020. 
 
NCSP Group's key financial indicators for 12 months 2020 
 
Indicator         UOM   12M 2020   12M 2019   Change Change, % 
Revenue          mln.USD 632,3    866,4    -234,1 -27,0% 
EBITDA          mln.USD 425,8    646,5    -220,7 -34,1% 
EBITDA margin       %    67.3     74.6     -7.3  - 
Profit for period     mln.USD 67,1     943,3    -876,2 -92,9% 
                 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Change Change, % 
Debt (incl. leasing)   mln.USD 602,1    820,6    -218,5 -26,6% 
Cash and cash equivalents mln.USD 190,6    433,5    -242,9 -56,0% 
Net debt         mln.USD 411,5    387,1    24,4  6,3%

NCSP Group's consolidated financial statements as per IFRS for the 12 months of 2020 are published at:

http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC "Transneft".

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC "NCSP", LLC "PTP", JSC "Novorossiysk shiprepair yard", JSC "FNCSP", JSC "NLE", "IPP" Ltd, LLC "Baltic Stevedore Company", and "SFP" LLC. PJSC "NCSP" and PJSC "Transneft" own LLC "NFT" on a parity basis. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

