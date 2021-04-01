DJ NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020 01-Apr-2021 / 16:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release 01.04.2021 NCSP Group's consolidated financial and operational results for 12 months 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP; MOEX: NMTP) publishes its consolidated financial results for the 12 months of 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 totaled 110.6 mln. tons, including 87.8 mln. tons of liquid and 22.8 mln. tons of dry cargo, which is 31.9, 26.6 and 5.3 mln. tons down year-on-year, respectively. The cargo turnover was mainly impacted by the reduction of crude oil transshipment due to COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the OPEC+ agreement since May 1, 2020 to limit oil production. Consolidated revenue of NCSP Group for the 12 months of 2020 totaled USD 632,3 mln., which is USD 234,1 mln. (or 27%) less compared to the 12 months of 2019. The factors that affected the revenue are identical to those that had an impact on the cargo turnover. EBITDA of NCSP Group amounted to USD 425,8 mln. in the reporting period. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 stood at USD 190,6 mln. The Group's net debt increased by USD 24,4 mln. on the back of lower free cash balances due to significant dividend payments in 2020. NCSP Group's key financial indicators for 12 months 2020 Indicator UOM 12M 2020 12M 2019 Change Change, % Revenue mln.USD 632,3 866,4 -234,1 -27,0% EBITDA mln.USD 425,8 646,5 -220,7 -34,1% EBITDA margin % 67.3 74.6 -7.3 - Profit for period mln.USD 67,1 943,3 -876,2 -92,9% Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Change Change, % Debt (incl. leasing) mln.USD 602,1 820,6 -218,5 -26,6% Cash and cash equivalents mln.USD 190,6 433,5 -242,9 -56,0% Net debt mln.USD 411,5 387,1 24,4 6,3%

NCSP Group's consolidated financial statements as per IFRS for the 12 months of 2020 are published at:

http://www.nmtp.info/holding/investors/reporting/msfo/.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC "Transneft".

NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC "NCSP", LLC "PTP", JSC "Novorossiysk shiprepair yard", JSC "FNCSP", JSC "NLE", "IPP" Ltd, LLC "Baltic Stevedore Company", and "SFP" LLC. PJSC "NCSP" and PJSC "Transneft" own LLC "NFT" on a parity basis. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

