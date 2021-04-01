National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Agrees to Acquire Action Energy Company Businesses in Kuwait

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR) (NASDAQ:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced a preliminary agreement pursuant to which NESR will acquire specific oilfield service lines (the "Businesses") of Action Energy Company W.L.L. ("Action"), one of the leading indigenous oilfield services companies in Kuwait with multiple oilfield services contracts across both drilling and production operations. The transaction, comprising oil services contracts in certain services lines worth more than $200 million, is planned to be operationally effective from April 1, 2021. Combining with NESR's existing portfolio, the transaction will position NESR to become a top-tier provider in Kuwait, with operations across the Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments. In addition, by the acquisition of the Businesses, NESR will enter a new service line offering across the region.

Under the terms of the agreement, NESR will acquire the Businesses with cash consideration of approximately $36 million paid at closing and an additional cash payment of approximately $13 million paid six months following the initial closing, subject to certain conditions, for total cash consideration of around $50 million. The agreement also includes additional earnouts of approximately $2 million to be paid over the contracts' terms. The transaction implies a multiple of less than 4 times EBITDA and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

Sheikh Mubarak A. M. Al Sabah, Vice Chairman, Action Group Holdings (KSCC) and Chairman, Action Real Estate Company (KSCC), commented, "we have been an innovative industry leader and blazed a new path in every business we have undertaken, the latest is that of Oil Services. I am very pleased to see the culmination of these discussions and for NESR to take over these businesses which we have seeded and grown in such a short period." Sheikh Mubarak A. M. Al Sabah added, "I believe with NESR's expertise, regional scale, and technology portfolio, in conjunction with the team and business we have built-in Action, the oil services space in Kuwait will tremendously benefit from this partnership, and I wish them the best of luck for the future."

"I would like to first thank Sheikh Mubarak on his visionary leadership and guidance to make this possible," said Sherif Foda, Chairman, and CEO of NESR. "Over the last couple of years, NESR, both organically and inorganically, went from a standing start to now being one of the major service providers in the country covering the Production and Drilling and Evaluation segments. I am very pleased with the richness of the contracts Action has managed to secure, spanning the coming 4 to 5 years, that will enable us to build on with our technology and equipment in the region. In addition, our entry into the drilling fluids service line in a significant way will support the expansion to neighboring countries. I strongly believe that with our shared vision and the support of our esteemed customer, we will be able to transform the oilfield services landscape in Kuwait as we have done in other countries."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter, more efficient manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids, and Rig Services.

About Action Energy Company W.L.L.

Action Energy Company W.L.L. is a leading oilfield services provider with contracts in Kuwait and is a subsidiary of Action Real Estate Company KSCC, which is part of Action Group Holdings, KSCC, a flagship holding company in the MENA Region, and which also operates in Australia and Europe in Real Estate, Hospitality, Information Technology, and Oil Services.

Established in Kuwait in 2014, Action employs an expanding fleet of oil services units in Kuwait. Strategically positioned, Action management and operational team of highly experienced industry professionals strives to provide safe, efficient drilling and work-over services to our clients in Kuwait and MENA region.

Advisors

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Meysan Partners served as legal advisors to NESR. International Counsel Bureau - Lawyers and Legal Consultants served as legal advisors to Action.

