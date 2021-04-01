Dividend of EUR 0.40 per A-share approved

SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today in Betzdorf, Luxembourg. The meeting was held on the basis of the rules set out in the law of 23 September 2020 as amended by the law of 25 November 2020. Shareholders participated remotely by appointing SES designated proxyholders to represent them at the meeting and to carry out their voting instructions given ahead of the meeting. Compliance with voting instructions was verified by the bureau of the Annual General Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005599/en/

SES Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting (Photo: Business Wire)

The shareholders approved all proposed resolutions, notably the company's 2020 accounts and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.40 per A-share, which will be paid to shareholders on 22 April 2021.

Shareholders also approved a reduction in Board size to 11 Directors.

Shareholders elected Katrin Wehr-Seiter for another three-year mandate and Serge Allegrezza for another one-year mandate.

Shareholders also noted the resignation of Romain Bausch as Director of SES.

Following the shareholders' meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr Frank Esser as Chairperson for a period of one year and both Mrs Tsega Gebreyes and Mrs Anne-Catherine Ries as Vice-Chairperson also for a period of one year.

The complete composition of the new Board and short biographies on each of the Directors are available at: https://www.ses.com/about-us/board-directors

The 2020 Annual Report is available for download at: https://www.ses.com/investors/annual-reports

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook Youtube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005599/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel. +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com