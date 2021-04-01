Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.: Alpine 4 Holdings' (ALPP) Subsidiary, Excel Fabrication Awarded $1.3M in New Contracts in March to Close Out Q1

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Excel Fabrication (Excel) was awarded $1.3M in new contracts during the month of March to close out the first quarter.

These new projects in the states of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington are for clients in the food processing industry, a major discount retailer and a state government agency, to name a few. This new work has led to the company hiring in several areas to fulfill the exponential growth currently being experienced.

Excel received its General Contractors license in the state of Washington, making this 4 of the 8 targeted states so far. The company believes it will benefit from an insurgence of American made, built and maintained.

Jeff Hail, COO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "As seen throughout many parts of the country where Alpine 4 has a presence, Excel is also seeing demand spikes in Idaho and the NW region as Covid restrictions are lifting. The ample positive feedback from various, recently built relationships between regional and national contractors, has resulted in more diversified construction services opportunities. We will continue to acquire General Contractor licenses, expanding our footprint as we move into Q2."

Excel Fabrication has been providing fabrication, design-build, installation, repairs, service, maintenance and turn arounds for its customers since 2008.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4, we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638581/Alpine-4-Holdings-ALPP-Subsidiary-Excel-Fabrication-Awarded-13M-in-New-Contracts-in-March-to-Close-Out-Q1