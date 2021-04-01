VisibleThread to support Airbus on its Digital Transformation Program

BALTIMORE, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisibleThread today announced it has entered into a three-year business agreement with Airbus Defence and Space to support the company's Digital Transformation Program.

VisibleThread's Language Analysis Platform will enable Airbus to optimize multiple steps in its proposal and contracts review process, achieving more efficient and more accurate results in a shorter timeframe.

64% of the Fortune 1000 aerospace and defence companies and 9 of the Top 15 US government contractors use VisibleThread. Its Language Analysis Platform generates a compliance matrix in minutes, instantly flags sensitive contract clauses in unstructured PDF or word documents, and helps create consistent, clear content.

"I'm delighted that VisibleThread and Airbus Defence and Space have entered into this new business relationship. We're happy to be supporting this strategic transformation program," said Fergal McGovern, CEO, VisibleThread.

About VisibleThread

VisibleThread helps organizations improve compliance, reduce risk and win more business. Its Language Analysis Platform increases the efficiency, clarity and compliance of RFPs and contracts, and many top US government contractors use it to make current manual review cycles up to 85% more efficient. Organizations that use the platform in their proposal cycles find that it increases the probability of winning the contract by 9.8%.

For more information visit www.VisibleThread.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478319/visiblethread_Logo.jpg