US State Turns on COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling Hotline in Less Than a Day with Bright Pattern

COVID-19 vaccine appointment hotline deployed in record time - 23 hours - by Atento and Bright Pattern with an agreement for 1500 agents

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been deployed to help schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The appointment scheduling hotline needed to be deployed in less than a day to accommodate the rapid distribution of vaccinations to the citizens of the state. Bright Pattern, the contact center software with the fastest deployment time of less than half the industry average, was deployed in 23 hours, making it the fastest COVID hotline deployed to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. In just 23 hours, 200 remote agents were trained and started handling calls on the Bright Pattern platform with a record 14,000 calls on day one of the campaign.

Atento, one of the top five customer relationship management and business process outsourcing providers (BPO), evaluated many contact center solutions including Genesys and Avaya, but partnered with Bright Pattern because of its remote agent capabilities, ease of use, and speed of deployment. "Bright Pattern had a contact center up and running in just 23 hours. The other vendors we were talking with simply couldn't deploy the agents quickly enough for this urgent need," said Hugo Martinez, Regional Technical Account Manager and Security at Atento. The Bright Pattern platform also provided the scalability needed. "In just a week of using Bright Pattern, we saw a 70% increase in agents and have plans to grow to 1500 agents over the next month," continued Martinez.

Bright Pattern has helped numerous existing and new customers deploy remote teams, provide safe work environments for agents, and improve customer satisfaction amid a global pandemic. Some of the innovative use cases Bright Pattern has seen since the pandemic include:

A leading brick-and-mortar luxury retailer in Europe moved fully remote and online. They also used the WhatsApp messaging platform so that in-store personnel could be redeployed to capture and share videos of requested products with customers chatting online, providing personal concierge service via digital channels like chat and messengers.

"COVID has spurred companies to think differently about how they communicate with their customers, and companies have become more nimble and innovative as a result. Getting vaccines out has been an issue, and Atento and Bright Pattern teamed up to deploy the fastest vaccine scheduling hotline yet using nimble cloud technology for remote agents in less than a day," said Ted Hunting, SVP of Marketing at Bright Pattern.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified - yet robust - omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Atento is one of the five largest global providers for client relationship management and business process outsourcing services nearshoring for companies that carry out their activities in the United States. Since 1999, the company has developed its business model in 13 countries with a workforce of 150,000 employees. Atento has over 400 clients for which it provides a wide range of CRM/BPO services through multiple channels.

