Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners and Principals Globally Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting

Promotions span 18 cities across 10 countries as the firm continues to advance its commitment to professional development against the backdrop of an ever-changing marketplace

CHICAGO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), today announced that as part of its annual promotions process, the firm promoted 12 Partners and 17 Principals in its search and consulting businesses globally. These promotions were effective January 1, 2021.

"Heidrick & Struggles has a long-standing commitment to developing top talent and promoting from within our firm," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and CEO, Heidrick & Struggles. "This group of newly promoted consultants has demonstrated outstanding leadership and resilience. They will play a critical role as we continue to serve our clients as their trusted leadership advisors, and help them build and develop high-performing, agile leadership teams that are able to operate in a constantly changing and highly distributed work environment."

The promoted consultants are based in 18 cities across 10 countries.

Individuals promoted to Partner in 2021:

Charles Anderson , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( New York City )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Jeffrey Boyd , Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( New York City )

, Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Alexis Hennessy , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Los Angeles )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Martin Holm , Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Copenhagen )

, Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Stephanie Mansfield , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( New York City )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Max Randria, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Melbourne )

) Scott Robbin , Partner, Information & Technology Officers Practice ( New York City )

, Partner, Information & Technology Officers Practice ( ) Ina Sood , Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Washington, D.C )

, Partner, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Christopher Uhrinek , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Singapore )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Vittorio Veltroni, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Milan )

) Sebastian Walter , Partner, Financial Services Practice (Düsseldorf)

, Partner, Financial Services Practice (Düsseldorf) Mark Zorbas , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Houston )

Individuals promoted to Principal in 2021:

Mariam Abbott , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Joseph Anthamatten , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Costa Mesa )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Jessica Bennett , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Perth )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Kaeley Conlon , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Boston )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Elizabeth Ganz , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Lisa Gordon , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( New York City )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Paula Guerra , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Rio de Janeiro )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Guido LaPorta , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Sahar Malik , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Léssel Manna, Principal, Financial Services Practice (São Paulo)

Neha Mohunta, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Dubai )

) Katherine Pluck , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York City )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Amardeep Rana , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( New Delhi )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Rasmus Riisgaard, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Copenhagen )

) Tommy Snyder , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Chicago )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Fabian Tan , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Singapore )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Haven Thompson, Global Technology & Services Practice ( New York City )

