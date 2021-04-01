Announcement on the Progress of the A-Share Repurchase through Centralized Bidding Transactions

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hongkong / Frankfurt, 01 April 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) repurchased a total of 2,715,800 A-shares by way of centralized bidding transactions as of the end of March 2021, accounting for 0.029% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest purchase price of RMB 30.09 per share and the lowest price of RMB 28.79 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 80,630,869.

I. General information of the A-share repurchase

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. held the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the board of directors on 5 March 2021, at which the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was reviewed and approved. It is agreed that the Company may repurchase a portion of its A-shares through centralized bidding transactions with its own funds, providing that the repurchase price is no more than RMB 46/share and the total amount of funds used for the repurchase is no more than RMB 4 billion and no less than RMB 2 billion, the number of repurchased shares shall not exceed 86.96 million shares. The implementation period for repurchase falls in the 12 months from the date when the share repurchase scheme is adopted by the board of directors.

II. Details of the first implementation of A-share repurchase

In accordance with the relevant provisions of laws, regulations and regulatory documents including the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies, the Company's progress of share repurchase is hereby announced as follows:

As of the end of March 2021, the company repurchased a total of 2,715,800 A-shares by way of centralized bidding transactions, accounting for 0.029% of the total share capital, with the highest purchase price of RMB 30.09 per share and the lowest price of RMB 28.79 per share, and the amount paid was RMB 80,630,869.

The repurchase complies with relevant laws and regulations and is in line with the Company's established repurchase scheme.

III. Other matters

The Company will strictly follow the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant regulations and its share repurchase scheme to make repurchase decisions based on market conditions and implement within the repurchase period. The Company shall perform information disclosure obligations in a timely manner according to the progress of the share repurchase. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

The Board of Directors

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Kontakt:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Deutschland

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de