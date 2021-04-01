Successful Operations in LATAM, South East Asia, and Europe Have Enabled Company Growth

Global Upside the leading provider of incorporation, global PEO/EOR, accounting, HR, payroll, and compliance services in 170+ countries has announced new office openings in São Paulo, Brazil; Manila, the Philippines; and Frankfurt, Germany.

The Philippines, Brazil, and Germany openings significantly boost the company's presence in the APAC, LATAM, and Europe regions alongside international offices in India, Australia, France, Spain and the United Kingdom. Global Upside now has over 20 offices spread over 9 countries. Global Upside is looking to increase staff by at least 30% across all offices in the next year.

The company is in its 13th consecutive year of revenue growth, solidifying its position as an industry leader and underscoring the importance of back-office solutions for companies looking to cross borders.

Driving Global Upside's continued success is the result of the company's relentless focus on Client satisfaction. Global Upside is a catalyst for companies to scale and accelerate their growth, providing a 360-degree solution to companies as they grow at home and overseas through a mix of professional services and technology.

Global Upside's Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Gita Bhargava states, "These offices represent our strategic operations growth across the regions of LATAM and South East Asia that are trending in response to various growth factors. Together, these offices will enable us to establish a stronger, more cohesive service network and further strengthen our client service delivery."

Today, Global Upside supports Clients in 170+ countries and has pioneered an industry-first Global Human Capital Management (HCM) technology that significantly reduces compliance risks for global employers. Whether companies are making their first venture into international markets or looking to continue the growth of its international enterprise, Global Upside provides companies with options to keep them compliant every step of the way.

About Global Upside Making Growth Happen. Any Industry. Any Location.

Services to Simplify Business Expansion.

Global Upside supports companies throughout the business lifecycle, offering incorporation, PEO/Employer of Record, accounting, HR, payroll, compliance, and M&A services. For over two decades, we have provided integrated expansion solutions in 170+ countries. Whether you are expanding your existing domestic enterprise, or making your first venture into international markets, Global Upside's services simplify your day-to-day operations so you can free up time and resources to focus on growth.

Learn more at www.globalupside.com.

