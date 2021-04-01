Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 879123 ISIN: CH0010754924 Ticker-Symbol: SN2 
Lang & Schwarz
01.04.21
19:02 Uhr
1.408,00 Euro
+2,00
+0,14 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.398,001.418,0019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2021 | 18:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schweiter Technologies: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Steinhausen, April 1, 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG in Steinhausen, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share. The dividend will be paid out as of April 9, 2021.

Beat Siegrist, Heinz Baumgartner, Vanessa Frey, Jacques Sanche and Lars van der Haegen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and, additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Daniel Bossard and Stephan Widrig were newly elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Jacques Sanche, Vanessa Frey and Beat Siegrist were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee. KPMG, Zug was elected as the new auditor.

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2022 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2022 financial year.

For further information please contact:
Martin Klöti, CFO
Tel. +41 41 757 77 00, Fax +41 41 757 70 01, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release


SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.