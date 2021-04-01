Schweiter Technologies: Annual General Meeting 2021 - Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

Steinhausen, April 1, 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting of Schweiter Technologies AG in Steinhausen, the shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors

In particular, the shareholders approved the distribution of a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share. The dividend will be paid out as of April 9, 2021.

Beat Siegrist, Heinz Baumgartner, Vanessa Frey, Jacques Sanche and Lars van der Haegen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors and, additionally, Beat Siegrist was confirmed as Chairman. Daniel Bossard and Stephan Widrig were newly elected to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, Jacques Sanche, Vanessa Frey and Beat Siegrist were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. In the constitutive meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Jacques Sanche was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee. KPMG, Zug was elected as the new auditor.

The shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Board of Directors for their term of office up to the 2022 Annual General Meeting and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation to the Management for the 2022 financial year.

