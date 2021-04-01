Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
01.04.21
13:35 Uhr
41,250 Euro
+0,890
+2,21 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,05041,33019:26
41,05041,29019:26
Dow Jones News
01.04.2021 | 18:07
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021

DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021 
01-Apr-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, April 1, 2021, 5:35 pm 
 
 
INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH 
COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY 
 
 
                                        Number of exercisable voting rights 
Date     Class of shares  Number of   Number of theoretical voting 
                shares     rights             (excluding shares bought back by the 
                                        Company*) 
       Ordinary shares 
                103,625,489  103,625,489           101,053,085 
       (par value of 
       EUR1,25) 
March 31, 
2021     Preferred shares 
                6,690     0                0 
       (par value of 
       EUR1,25) 
       Total       103,632,179  103,625,489           101,053,085

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Direction juridique 
       Tél: 01 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1180686 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1180686 01-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.