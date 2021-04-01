DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 03/31/2021 01-Apr-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, April 1, 2021, 5:35 pm INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY Number of exercisable voting rights Date Class of shares Number of Number of theoretical voting shares rights (excluding shares bought back by the Company*) Ordinary shares 103,625,489 103,625,489 101,053,085 (par value of EUR1,25) March 31, 2021 Preferred shares 6,690 0 0 (par value of EUR1,25) Total 103,632,179 103,625,489 101,053,085

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

