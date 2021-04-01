Orange County Bancorp, Inc.: Orange Bank & Trust Hires Frank Skuthan as SVP, Director of Trust Services

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / The Board of Directors and Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank & Trust Company, have appointed Frank Skuthan as Senior Vice President and Director of Trust Services.

In this role, Mr. Skuthan is responsible for the management and strategic expansion of the Bank's Trust Division which has offices in Chester and Mt. Vernon, NY. He will also play an integral role in the execution of the Company's Orange Wealth Management strategy.

"We are very pleased to have Frank take this senior level position", said Michael Gilfeather. "He is a strategic leader with a broad range of business management experience, many of those years in the fiduciary services industry. Earlier in his career, Frank was a Department Head and managed a staff of 15 professionals who marketed, managed and administered $2.6 billion of personal trust and institutional retirement accounts at National Westminster Bank USA. He was also the executive in charge of Hudson Valley Bank's Trust Department for a two year period."

Mr. Skuthan has more than 40 years of banking and business management experience including Chief Operating Officer and head of Commercial Banking at Hudson Valley Bank. Frank started his banking career as a commercial lender at National Westminster Bank, USA in New York City. He also held management positions where he was responsible for marketing, as well as cash management and trade finance product development and sales. Mr. Skuthan was also a Marketing Director for Ernst & Young, LLP where he developed and implemented marketing programs for the firm's US and global tax consulting practices.

Mr. Skuthan graduated with a BS degree from Georgetown University and earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University's Graduate School of Business.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through conservative banking practices, ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $1.7 billion in total assets. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties. In the spring of 2021, the Bank will be opening new offices in the Bronx and Nanuet, Rockland County.

