Bounteous, a leading insights-driven digital experience consultancy, received an honorable mention in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies report.1 The recognition comes as the company continues to aggressively expand its blue-chip client base and global presence.

Bounteous co-innovates with clients globally, such as Coca-Cola, Domino's, Mars, Shake Shack, and Staples to create transformative digital experiences. Recently, Adweek recognized the consultancy as one of the Top 10 Fastest-Growing Large Agencies in the world. Bounteous provides strategic services for leading brands, including 40 of the Fortune 500, and spans five continents. Its headcount has grown to more than 700 strategists, technologists, designers, analysts, content creators, and marketers across offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Germany.

Gartner defines "global marketing agencies as service providers dedicated to developing and executing marketing strategies for global brands... An agency's particular combination of offerings and competitive strengths typically correlates to its roots as a traditional advertising, direct marketing or digital agency, or as a business consultancy or system integrator."

Bounteous is a service provider sitting at the intersection of system integrators, digital marketing agencies, and management consultancies. With the technology prowess of an SI, the insight of a consultancy, and deep customer experience capabilities, Bounteous is uniquely positioned to help clients drive results.

"We consider this mention from Gartner experts as significant confirmation that our service offering and ability to solve critical business issues appeal to large international brands that need to move nimbly to compete and win," said Keith Schwartz, Bounteous co-founder and CEO. "This is a testament to the results we are creating with our co-innovation approach for clients with global reach."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables leaders to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

