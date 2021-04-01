1 April 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 591.900p. The highest price paid per share was 597.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 583.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0196% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 436,931,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 868,907,671. Rightmove holds 13,214,945 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Sandra Odell, Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions