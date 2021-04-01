EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures

Key Figures 31.03.2021



01-Apr-2021 / 19:26 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



in CHF Performance in % 31.03.2021 MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 309.25 0.7% 52.2% 5.5% Share Price CHF 332.50 2.3% 79.1% 9.0% Total Net Assets (in million) 2'151 MTD Month to Date

FYTD Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2020)

CYTD Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2021)

End of ad hoc announcement