Premier Products Group, Inc.: Premier Products Announces Support for US Infrastructure Bill

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced support for recently announced infrastructure spending bill towards the upgrade and modernization of US highways and roads.

The Company is pleased to throw its support behind the recently announced infrastructure spending bill that would focus, among other things, on upgrading and modernizing US highways and roads.

The Biden administration recently announced their infrastructure bill would earmark $115 billion for roadway transportation upgrades, with specific plans to modernize 20,000 miles of highways, roads, and streets.

An additional $20 billion is set aside "to improve road safety for all users, including increases to existing safety programs and a new Safe Streets for all programs to fund state and local 'vision zero' plans and other improvements to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians.

Tony Hicks, the CEO of Premier Products Group, commented, "Premier Products is happy to support the recently announced infrastructure bill that sets aside funding for the repair and modernization of US roads and highways. Obviously, we would love to see more money put towards the pressing issue around the state of our highways and roads, but we feel this proposal is a great first step, and highly expect we could see increased funding allocation for the area of roadway upgrades in final negotiations to any bill."

Smart Road Technology

Premier Products SmartRoad Turtle (SRT) intelligent Roadway Pavement Marker Device use advanced sensing technologies, and wireless communication technology to integrate with critical traffic management and Smart City infrastructures. When deployed, SRT devices will be embedded in and near paved road surfaces to support autonomous (driverless) and semi-autonomous vehicles and will interact with new and existing open platforms, that support critical Smart City infrastructures. https://smartroadturtle.com/

Smart Road Technology Patents

The company recently signed agreement with NPI Mobile for an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement covering NPI Mobil's twenty-one (21) international Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) patent portfolio.

The patented applications cover technologies for autonomous and semi-autonomous driverless vehicles and will also communicate with other critical smart road & city infrastructures.

About Premier Products Group Inc