New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Enerkon Solar International (OTC Pink: ENKS) names new Board and Scientific Committee Members and announces today, New FARA Filing in support of commercial aspirations in North Africa and other important updates regarding the new SARS2-COVID 15 Second "Insta-Test".

ENKS Chairman, Mr. Ballout stated that since the Company nominated new Scientific Committee and Board Members this week, the Company would issue the first name selections today which are:

Senator Roberto Lario Rodriguez (Ret.) - (El Salvador) Advisory Bord Member for South and Central America





Dr Ibrahim El Nattar - (Egypt) Advisory Board Member for Renewable Energy in Africa





Dr Mark Schutz - Bioscience - (MD 0- USA), Graphene and Passive Immunity and Medical Advisory Board member





Dr. Michael Vishmidt (Israel/Ukraine) - Scientific Advisory Board Member for New Technology and Research





Dr Vasily Muraveynik, (Ukraine) - New Biomedical Science Advisory Board Member





Dr. Isaac Ray (Cal. USA) Special Scientific Advisor for Industrial Emission Suppression Technology





Ms. Nural KARAVELIOĞLU - (Turkey) - Consulting Board Member for Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Government Relations





Mr. Omar Mabruk Ilhayam (UK) - Advisory Board Member on Commerce and Energy for North Africa (Libya - Egypt - Algeria - Morocco - Tunisia) supporting Solar - Hydrogen - Energy Industry new Technology Transfer / Commercialization

Mr. Ballout Commented:

"Our Great New Scientific and Regional Advisory Board will enhance Shareholder Value through supporting growth and expansion of ENKS and its Diverse Holdings - CVs and other information will be posted on the company website this week as well as other information on new opportunities and expansion plans."

"ENKS is comprised of six (since the sale of East Africa unit to AL Fada Equity Holdings last week) companies, including corporate wholly or majority owned divisions - corporate information for each will be posted on the company website for ease of search as some shareholders or investors have mentioned it was difficult to locate some of the data online, causing the possibility for others posting wrong or misleading information online - therefore, the Company shall post additional legal documents and status information on line for all to have access."

Mr. Ballout Stated: "The Company is proud of its new commercial relationship with companies and government personalities in Libya and today, we have added an additional Statement of Registration with the US DOJ FARA National Security Division Agency for our work with the new, UNSMIL backed Government of Libya - this in support of our Compliance requirements for disclosure and in furtherance of our commercial aspirations in North Africa, related to Renewable Solar Energy, Hydrogen and other commercial interaction with the region and in pre-opposition to any fake news, state clearly that the Company has NOT signed contracts with the government, yet while we are hopeful that we will in the near future either via commercial entities or PPP structures we have for North Africa."

"A technical call remains scheduled, with the new ChNPP director regarding the Chernobyl Special Exclusion Zone technical points and contents of this call which will be video recorded will explain better to the general public what Solar, Co-Generation is (the use of Solar Power (about 500 MW or less to Power Electric Steam Boilers which in turn are planned to supply the pressure needed to drive the 3 Turbine Electric generators on the ChNPP Site whereby each generator has a tolerance of nearly 1 Gigawatt - and further auxiliary power from the solar array will power a 50 and later a 100MW Electrolysis Driven Green Hydrogen Plant to supply buyers of Green Hydrogen. The Company, has already received expression of interest letters from German, Green Hydrogen Buyers and we shall post these letter(s) on the company website in coming days as well."

Additional Support for the Modernization of the Ukraine Metals industry, will entail plans for Titanium Production and mining modernization - and Carbon Anode Sourcing for their Aluminum Industry - including Graphite Electrodes for their Steel Industry modernization plans in the future (a letter from the Vice Prime minister of Ukraine regarding cooperation on the Titanium Industry has already been received by the Company some weeks ago - expressing appreciation and explaining the many jobs and social benefits of such cooperation to future development in Ukraine).

ENKS will name a New Auditor next week once the file is opened and started for the last two years and current year audit - in addition, it is noted that this Auditor shall be retained on a continuous basis for all quarterly and Annual Reports in support of compliance requirements upon planned uplisting - this information will be added to the OTC Disclosures Site Page under Professional Service Providers (Auditor).

NEWS: Regarding the SARS2-COVID 15 Second "Insta-Test" device already produced for clinical trials and approvals (Owned by Graphene Leaders Canada and Distributed by KrowdX who has co-sales agreements with the Coviklear International Holdings (UK) Unit Purchased before last week).

Mr. Ballout Stated:" Great strides have been made in the development of the project supporting the commercialization of the SARS2-COVID Graphene Nanotech Based - 15 second "Insta-Test" - this being owned by GLC Canada and Distributed by KrowdX of Montreal - We are pleased to update that Pre Orders are due in very soon from ENKS /Coviklear partners abroad for the benefit of Krowdx and GLC to fulfill upon and after FDA Approval which is expected very soon (within just weeks as clinical trials of the already produced pre-production device is near completion during the next 10 days or so. - The Market for this device to Governments worldwide cannot be understated, as it is the fastest test so far in the world and uses a much superior testing system, which takes only 15 seconds maximum time and uses a novel nanotech graphene biosensor to accomplish the amazing feat so fast, with such accuracy, (estimated at more than 97+ Percent) - Covillear Parent company - ENKS also is in final talks with DGI in New York, for Financial Support to guarantee order fulfillment - supply chain management and other administrative support where needed, if asked to help, by the Owners and Distributors - This being our expression of confidence, as while we have already spent $5 Million USD to purchase Coviklear in a Debt Equity Swap before last week we are ready to engage much greater amounts of capital from our third party financial resources to support Factoring Order Fulfillment - Purchase order finance and other tools that may support the commercialization worldwide for this groundbreaking disruptive Technology. It is noted that this is NOT a PCR test, and it does NOT use Reagents, or any chemicals whatsoever, its is based on electrical impedance using Nano Tech Graphene substrate, to send analysis to the device output at a very fast and high rate of efficacy - being far superior to PCR and similar tests, including all other DNS/RNA Tests - The test is NON-Invasive and safe."





GLC Medical Inc. - Insta Test Initial Version



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7322/79228_34c72877443bd978_001full.jpg





GLC Medical Inc. - Insta Test Updated Version



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7322/79228_34c72877443bd978_002full.jpg

Governments and related PPPs / NGOs and others have expressed serious and immediate interest in ordering this new device, which is now a reality, minus only its EUA (Emergency Use Application Green light at the FDA/HC and WHO) and this includes the KrowdX proprietary SES and STS solution for Airports - Sea Ports, Land Borders and other access and entry points between cities states provinces and otherwise to regain control of the Pandemic and free the world's population again.

These details will be released by the Distributor KrowdX /Covikear, as they mutually agree, in the coming days/week(s).

"Needless to say, the market value for this new device and technology is absolutely enormous, subject only to the contingencies mentioned above and we are absolutely excited about it all."

"Stay Tuned for more updates on all of these new developments during the coming days and week(s)"

Lastly:

The Company expects to name an Auditor as previously mentioned above during late next week if all goes well in cost and time to complete negotiations, going on now.

"Loyal ENKS Shareholders, are the 'ENKS ARMY', and the Company will always support their best interests working to enhance shareholder value and steady growth."

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind - Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

Enerkon Solar International Inc.

www.enerkoninternational.com

info@enerkoninternational.com

New HQ Address in New York at:

Enerkon Solar International Inc

477 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022 USA

Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797

Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/79228