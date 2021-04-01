Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Nun kommen die goldenen Äpfel in den Korb!
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Xetra
01.04.21
17:35 Uhr
5,240 Euro
+0,012
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2295,25720:52
5,2245,25220:52
Dow Jones News
01.04.2021 | 20:04
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank: Supervisory Board proposes new candidates for election to the Supervisory Board

DJ Commerzbank: Supervisory Board proposes new candidates for election to the Supervisory Board 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank: Supervisory Board proposes new candidates for election to the Supervisory Board 
01-Apr-2021 / 19:31 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Virtual Annual General Meeting planned for May 18 
Today, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG decided to propose four additional new candidates for election to the 
Supervisory Board to shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting (AGM). The candidates are Daniela Mattheus, 
Caroline Seifert and Frank Westhoff. With the dispatch of the invitation to the AGM, a fourth candidate will be 
proposed to the shareholders, who cannot yet be named for formal reasons. The AGM of Commerzbank is expected to take 
place on 18 May 2021. 
The changes in the 20-member Supervisory Board of the Bank have become necessary after Andreas Schmitz resigned from 
his mandate on 24 March. In addition, Tobias Guldimann, Rainer Hillebrand as well as Victoria Ossadnik have resigned 
from their mandates taking effect with the end of the upcoming AGM. As previously reported, on Sunday the Supervisory 
Board had decided to propose Helmut Gottschalk for election to the Supervisory Board and subsequently elect him as its 
Chairman. Gottschalk is to succeed Hans-Jörg Vetter, who resigned from office on 16 March for health reasons. 
'I am pleased that we were able to recruit such an experienced and competent set of candidates for our Supervisory 
Board very quickly,' says Uwe Tschäge, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. 'I thank the entire Supervisory Board 
as well as all outgoing members for their commitment. I am confident that we will continue to work very well together 
in the new constellation.' 
Daniela Mattheus is a lawyer and Managing Partner at the European Center for Board Efficiency (ECBE). The former 
partner at Ernst & Young is a corporate governance expert and has a lot of experience in advising supervisory and 
advisory boards. 
Caroline Seifert is a management consultant for transformation. Prior to her self-employment, the brand & design 
specialist had worked in leading positions for Deutsche Telekom and the Indian mobile phone company Jio. 
Frank Westhoff is a former board member of DZ Bank. He was a member of the board of the cooperative central institution 
as Chief Risk Officer from 2006 to 2017. Before that, he worked for Deutsche Bank, among others, for more than a 
decade. 
Due to the ongoing Corona pandemic, Commerzbank's AGM will once again have to be held as a virtual event without the 
physical presence of shareholders. The invitation to the AGM will be published in short term. 
***** 
Press contact 
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136 82349 
Erik Nebel +49 69 136 44986 
Maurice Farrouh +49 69 136-21947 
***** 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client 
groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - 
Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. 
Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 
countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and 
institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and 
companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and 
small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with 
personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some EUR8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees. 
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in 
Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which 
Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, 
especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the 
implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management 
policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking 
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any 
revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date 
of this release. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 96853 
EQS News ID:  1180721 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2021 13:32 ET (17:32 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
