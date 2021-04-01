Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON) is a developer of a broad line of hemp-based foods, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including the exciting new 100% federally legal Delta-8 product line. Right On brands is proud to announce that the Company has paid off the three convertible debt holders.

Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right on Brands noted, "Like most small companies, there is a need for capital and the big lenders shy away from small companies such as ours. We now believe that by paying off these lenders the Company is on a better track. We took on one new note from a more friendly lender, the note is for $140,000 and has a fixed conversion of .015 cents. In six months if we so chose, we could pay the note off with no penalty. This note was used to pay off two convertible lenders. In addition, a third lender chose to convert its note to stock so now we have no upcoming conversions." Grisaffi also noted, "We have filed our 10-K today on our quest to becoming a fully reporting company again with the SEC. This was a long and costly process and time consuming. Now our accountants and auditors will be completing the quarterlies and we believe that this process will be completed by the end of April or sooner. Now that Texas is open from COVID, our sales are coming alive as our products are becoming a choice product in the marketplace. We believe the retail store will help our bottom line. We will always be transparent with our shareholders and will always answer questions that are in the public domain. We also love to answer questions concerning our products."

To streamline ordering for the growing list of Wholesale customers, ENDO Brands has now developed an easy ordering Wholesale section for commercial accounts. The new Wholesale section has had several important modifications making it easier to order. ENDO Brands receives new dealer applications thru the portal and processes purchase orders. For most wholesale orders placed prior to 10am central time those orders are shipped same day.

"Right on Brands has a premium location that features our products in a demographically robust community. Wholesale clients gives retail and wholesale clients a great example of the ENDO Brands product line. With a retail showroom, clients will now be able look, touch and embrace the entire product line of ENDO Brands," says Michael Brown, Vice President of National Sales. "The state of Texas is now open for business as per Governor, Greg Abbott and retail customers can now transition back to normalcy. We expect retail sales to be brisk in the spring at the new ENDO Brands location."

About Right on Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topicals including both CBD and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals.

