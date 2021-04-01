Majestic Gold Corp.: Songjiagou North Underground Mining License Renewed and Update on Cautionary Safety Inspections

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V:MJS)(FSE:A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that its operating subsidiary, Yantai Zhongjia Mining Co. Ltd. ("Zhongjia"), has secured the renewal of its Songjiagou North Underground mining license until February of 2031.

The mining license covers essentially the same area of almost 0.414 square kilometers and from +142 down to minus 270 meters above sea level.

The Company would also like to provide an update on its March 1, 2021 news release announcing the mandated closure by the Shangdong Provincial Government of all non-coal operations in the province pending governmental cautionary safety inspections. The Company is pleased to report the safety inspections have commenced at Songjiagou Gold Mine with inspectors arriving onsite on March 31, 2021. The Company anticipates the onsite safety inspection process will take several weeks which will then be followed by an application process approving Zhongjia to resume its full operations. The Company is optimistic that Songjiagou Gold Mine will be back to normal operations by early June.

Majestic has operated the Songjiagou open pit and underground gold mine accident-free since commencing production. The Company also confirms that its safety permits for its open pit and underground mines are both in good standing.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

