Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted to officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,615,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until April 1, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.12 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company that owns a 100% percent interest in the 37 square kilometre Captain gold-copper porphyry project in north central British Columbia. The project hosts a gold-copper porphyry system which encompasses a cluster of large targets (see website for maps) located 41 kilometres north of Fort St. James, B.C. and 30 kilometres south of the Mt. Milligan copper-gold mine. The Captain Project features relatively flat terrain, moderate tree cover and an extensive network of logging and Forest Service roads suitable for exploration year around.

