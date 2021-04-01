Vyant Bio, Inc.: Vyant Bio Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Updates Post Merger between Cancer Genetics and StemoniX

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is a new force in drug discovery focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company. Today, Vyant Bio announced that an investor webcast will be hosted on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Vyant Bio, will discuss corporate, scientific, and operational updates in relation to the Company’s recent merger between the predecessor, Cancer Genetics, Inc., and StemoniX, Inc. Mr. Roberts will be joined on the call by Vyant Bio’s Chief Innovation Officer, Ping Yeh, and Chief Financial Officer, Andy LaFrence. Please also visit the Investors’ section of the Vyant Bio web site for details on how to participate.Event: Investor Webcast – Announcement of Vyant BioDate: Tuesday, April 6, 2021Time: 4:30pm ETWebcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sxogu3xtDial In: (844) 954-2324 Conference ID: 9757240A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available inside the Investors section of the Vyant Bio corporate website at www.vyantbio.com.ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. The Company is executing on the integration of these two leading businesses to integrate human-powered scientific and technology-based systems and expertise with years of preclinical experience to de-risk and accelerate discovery and development of preclinical and clinical pipelines for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. StemoniX develops and manufactures high-density, at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, these human models enable scientists to quickly and economically conduct research with improved outcomes in a simplified workflow. Through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, StemoniX tests compounds in-house, creates new cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models at large scale for high-throughput screening. With leading-edge iPSC technologies and data science, StemoniX is helping global institutions bring the most promising medicines to patients.vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. vivoPharm is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities.For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:Internet: www.vyantbio.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vyant-bioTwitter: @VyantBioForward Looking Statements:This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Vyant Bio, Inc.’s (formerly Cancer Genetics, Inc.) expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, achieve profitability and increase sales of our pre-clinical services, maintain our existing customer base and avoid cancelation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, realize the anticipated benefits of the merger with StemoniX, Inc., and other risks discussed in the Vyant Bio, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.Investor Contacts:Jennifer K. Zimmons. Ph.D.Investor RelationsZimmons International Communications, Inc.Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.comPhone: +1.917.214.3514Source: Vyant Bio, Inc.