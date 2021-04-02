Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the "Company") today announced that Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. ("PSCM") CEO Bill Ackman notified PSH that on 29 March 2021 he exercised previously purchased call options referencing 14,000,000 PSH Public Shares. Mr. Ackman's holdings increased by 14,000,000 PSH Public Shares and decreased by 14,000,000 PSH Public Share call options (due to the exercise). 7,000,000 out-of-the-money put options were also terminated on 29 March 2021.

Mr. Ackman's net economic ownership of PSH Public Shares has not changed as a result of these transactions. Mr. Ackman currently owns 41,376,889 PSH Public Shares.

Mr. Ackman and PSH director Nick Botta completed certain other transactions concerning direct and indirect holdings, the net effect of which did not change their respective total economic ownership of PSH.

Mr. Ackman and PSCM Affiliates currently have economic ownership of 49,903,127 PSH Public Shares, or 25% of the Company, which is unchanged from the disclosure in PSH's 2020 Annual Report.

Subsequent explanatory regulatory disclosures will be made concerning these transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005949/en/

Contacts:

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Hazel Stevenson +44 020 3757 4989, Media-PershingSquareHoldings@camarco.co.uk