Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name WAFH LLC 2. Reason for the notification a) Position status Person closely associated with William A. Ackman, CEO of investment manager to issuer b) Initial notification amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. b) LEI U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 1. Public Shares (Share A) 2. Public Shares (Share A) 3. Put Option Identification code (ISIN) 1. GG00BPFJTF46 2. GG00BPFJTF46 3. NA b) Nature of the transaction 1. Exercise of call options to acquire Public Shares 2. Distribution 3. Termination of put option c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 15.90 USD 7,000,000 20.53 USD 7,000,000 2. NA 14,000,000 3. NA 7,000,000 d) Aggregate information: Aggregated volume Price Volume

(aggregate) Price

(aggregate) 1. 14,000,000 18.215 USD 2. 14,000,000 NA 3. 7,000,000 NA e) Date of transaction 1. 29 March 2021 2. 31 March 2021 3. 29 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a trading venue 2. Outside a trading venue 3. Outside a trading venue Remarks: WAFH LLC, which is wholly owned by William A. Ackman, exercised call options referencing 14,000,000 Public Shares and distributed such Public Shares to William A. Ackman upon settlement. WAFH LLC also terminated put options referencing 7,000,000 Public Shares.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

