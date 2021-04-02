Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2021) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that it has sold (the "Disposition") 125,000 common shares (the "Sold Shares") of 1246775 B.C. Ltd. ("775") to 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648") at a price of $0.00003 per Sold Share for an aggregate purchase price of $3.75 pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between SFH and 648 on March 31, 2021:

Prior to the Disposition, SFH held 500,000 (16.67%) common shares of 775. As a result of the Disposition, SFH now holds 375,000 (12.5%) common shares of 775. SFH sold the Sold Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 775 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 775's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416) 307-1032

