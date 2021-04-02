The University of New South Wales is leading a new research project to determine how rooftop solar PV and other distributed energy resources, including small-scale batteries, can be integrated into Australia's power grid.From pv magazine Australia The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has launched a AUD 2.1 million ($1.6 million) research project to assess how rooftop solar PV and other small-scale distributed energy resources (DER) respond to unexpected failures in the National Electricity Market (NEM), and how such assets can be used to bolster power system security. The three-year project ...

