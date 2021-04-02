Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

AB Klaipedos nafta auditedfinancial statements for the year 2020 will be released on 7 April 2021.

The Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 April 2020 ?



AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:



Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021 KN preliminary revenues for the previous month 29 January 2021 Interim financial information for the year 2020 7 April 2021 Audited financial statements for the year 2020 30 April 2021 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021 30 April 2021 Social responsibility report for the year 2020 30 July 2021 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021 29 October 2021 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021

On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.



