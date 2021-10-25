Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021 will be released on 30 November 2021.

According to the 18th January 2007 Law no. X-1023 Law on Securities article 14 no.1, Interim financial information must be published as soon as it is prepared, but no later than 2 months after the end of the reporting period.

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:



Date Reporting information Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021 KN preliminary revenues for the previous month 29 January 2021 Interim financial information for the year 2020 7 April 2021 Audited financial statements for the year 2020 30 April 2021 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021 8 June 2021 Social responsibility report for the year 2020 29 July 2021 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021 30 November 2021 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021

On 30 April 2021, the Company has convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 614 82665



