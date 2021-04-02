American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Who is a Beneficiary Within a Self-Directed IRA?

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2021 / What is a beneficiary when talking about a Self-Directed IRA? According to a recent post at American IRA, the term is not exactly what many people think it means. The popular conception may be that investors think of a beneficiary as someone who stands to inherit an IRA outright. But the true definition is a little more subtle than that, as recently explained at the American IRA blog.

The blog quotes the IRS website when it comes to the definition of the beneficiary. Says the IRS website: "A beneficiary can be any person or entity the owner chooses to receive the benefits of a retirement account or an IRA after he or she dies." However, a beneficiary does not necessarily become the "owner" of the IRA except in certain cases-if the beneficiary is a spouse of a deceased individual and chooses to take on ownership of the IRA.

In other cases, the beneficiary can be simply an individual who receives the benefits but does not take over ownership of the IRA.

In the post, American IRA details the subtle differences between naming a beneficiary and naming an heir. However, in both cases, investors should include these considerations when constructing an estate plan, as designating a beneficiary within a Self-Directed IRA can be part of a rock-solid estate plan that cares for loved ones after the death of the account owner.

"This post talks about beneficiaries in clear terms," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "It's important that people understand their options when naming a beneficiary, and what they can expect to happen. It's not always the first thing on investors' minds, but it's certainly something that anyone thinking about their legacy should be aware of when it comes to Self-Directed IRAs."

