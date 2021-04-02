The lightweight and flexible cell was built by Estonian researchers with microcrystalline powders. The device is claimed to be the most efficient solar cell fabricated with a semiconductor compound known as Cu2CdGe(SxSe1-x)4.Scientists at Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) have developed a monograin layer solar cell based on a semiconductor compound made of microcrystalline powders that is known under the chemical formula Cu2CdGe(SxSe1-x)4. The cell was fabricated with a very tiny absorber based on monograin powders that are 10-30µm thick, which the researchers said compares ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...