The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents insights and forecasts for the Eastern European Pay TV Market from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, pay TV subscribers, pay TV revenues, major operator, country and platform.

Eastern Europe will lose nearly 5 million pay TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take the total to 78.18 million. Not great but not as bad as the US.

Most of the remaining analog cable TV subscribers are paying very little to receive very little. These homes are reluctant or unable to upgrade to more expensive digital pay TV.

There were still 12.6 million analog cable subscribers by end-2020.

The number of digital pay TV subscribers will increase by nearly 6 million between 2020 and 2026 to 76 million.

Pay TV will be taken by 63% of the region's TV homes in 2026; down from 66% in 2020. Digital pay TV penetration will climb from 56% to 62% over the same period.

Countries Covered

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Key Topics Covered:

This 202-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 47-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

A1

Akado

Albtelecom

Baltcom

Beeline/Veon

Bulsatcom

Cablenet

Canal Plus

Cgates

Cosmote

CT

Cyfra Polsat

Cytavision

Digi TV

Digitalb

Direct One

Elisa

ER Telecom

Evo

Focussat

Home 3

Inea

Invitel

M:Tel

Max TV

Max TV/T-HT

MinDig

Moldtelecom

MTIS

MTS

Neo TV

Netia

Nova

NTV Plus

O2

Orange TV

Orion

Primetel

RCS-RDS

Rostelecom

SBB

Skylink

Slovak Telekom

Sun

T-2

T-Home

T-Mobile

Telekom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Telia

Telly

TEO

Tet

Total TV

Toya

TP/Orange

Tricolor

Tring

Triolan

Ukrtelecom

UPC

Vectra

Viasat

Vivacom

Vodafone

Volia

Zala

