The chosen location is Hambach, in the northeastern region of Moselle. The planned investment is €680 million.From pv magazine France Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC, a unit of Chinese chemical company Chemchina, has postponed to the second quarter the final investment decision on the construction of a heterojunction PV module factory at the eastern part of the ZACEuropole II industrial area in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in the northwestern French region of Moselle. This emerges from a document published by the French National Commission of Public Debate (CNDP) on the public consultation ...

